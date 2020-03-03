Multimedia Interfashional Show: International Homecoming 2020 Ithaca College International Club present their annual Interfashional Show, with the 2020 theme being International Homecoming. By The Ithacan Published: March 3, 2020 facebook twitter linkedin email Latest Articles Interfashional Show: International Homecoming 2020 By The Ithacan | Mar 3, 2020 ‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- IC Strike By Sobeida Rosa | Mar 3, 2020 One on One with Katelyn Hutchison By The Ithacan | Mar 1, 2020 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email