Ithaca College students adapt to campus life during a pandemic

  ALYSSA BEEBE/THE ITHACAN
Freshman Vanivy Delaney hugs her mother, Ivy Morgan, as she finishes moving into her dorm Jan. 28. Ithaca College students must remain in Tompkins County for the entirety of the semester.
By — The Ithacan
Published: February 18, 2021

Residential Director Tanner Jones helps Freshman Ava Goossen with check-in Jan. 28 at the A&E Center. ALYSSA BEEBE/THE ITHACAN

Freshman Christian Bockrath moved into Holmes Hall Jan. 28 in 13-degree weather. His parents could not help him move into his dorm beyond the front door of the hall per Ithaca College’s new CVOID-19 safety policies. ALYSSA BEEBE/THE ITHACAN

Students lined up to check into their housing Jan. 28 at the A&E Center before starting a mandatory 24-hour quarantine. ALYSSA BEEBE/THE ITHACAN

Sophomores Rachel Rose and Meredith Garrity work in the Ithaca College Library during the first mini-break Feb. 16. The college is giving students five of these in place of this semester’s spring break. MIKAYLA ELWELL/THE ITHACAN

Freshman Scout Frost walks through the “Entrance Only” doors into Phillips Hall on Feb. 2. BEC LEGATO/THE ITHACAN

IC Square provides a space on campus where students can remove their masks to eat. ASH BAILOT/THE ITHACAN

Cyndy Scheibe, professor in the Department of Psychology, teaches a hybrid classroom of students in person and on Zoom Feb. 15 in the Emerson Suites. ASH BAILOT/THE ITHACAN

