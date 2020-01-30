Advertisement
One on One with Juliana Gamboa

  filmed and edited by Erika Perkins
Point guard for the Ithaca College Female Basketball team, Juliana Gamboa, discusses her choice to come to Ithaca and why she loves being a Bomber.
By The Ithacan — Erika Perkins
Published: January 30, 2020
