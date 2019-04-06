Advertisement
April 6, 2019

Multimedia

Photojournalist captures college community

  Rachael Geary, Edie McRoberts/The Ithacan
Photojournalist John Noltner visited Ithaca College to host his exhibit, "A Peace of My Mind." Noltner photographed the college community April 1–2 and presented his work at 5 p.m. April 4 in the Emerson Suites.
By The Ithacan
Published: April 6, 2019
