Multimedia Photojournalist captures college community Rachael Geary, Edie McRoberts/The Ithacan Photojournalist John Noltner visited Ithaca College to host his exhibit, "A Peace of My Mind." Noltner photographed the college community April 1–2 and presented his work at 5 p.m. April 4 in the Emerson Suites. By The Ithacan Published: April 6, 2019 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles Photojournalist captures college community By The Ithacan | Apr 6, 2019 ‘Deja View’- “Us” By The Ithacan | Apr 4, 2019 ‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Why Representation Matters (Part 2) By The Ithacan | Apr 4, 2019 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
Comments