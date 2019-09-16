Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 16, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Protesters rally for union at Greenstar

  ADRIANA DARCY, CURTIS HOSANG/ THE ITHACAN
Current and former Greenstar employees gather outside of the store to protest unfair working conditions, wages and firings without explanations.
By The Ithacan
Published: September 16, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Protesters rally for union at Greenstar

Protesters rally for union at Greenstar

By The Ithacan | Sep 16, 2019

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Life After Graduation

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Life After Graduation

By The Ithacan | Sep 16, 2019

A tour of Ithaca’s CBD store

A tour of Ithaca’s CBD store

By The Ithacan | Sep 15, 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement