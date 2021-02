In the first episode of “Re:Mixing” this semester, host Arleigh Rodgers discusses African drumming, high-intensity Brazilian influences and music criticism itself with Naeem Inayatullah, professor in the Department of Politics. Inayatullah and Rodgers explore the wide-reaching impacts of African music — from King Sunny Adé’s talking drum to Daniela Mercury’s upbeat tracks.

You can listen to Inayatullah’s playlist “Cultural Encounters” here.