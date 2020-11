In this week’s episode, host Arleigh Rodgers spoke with Mike Haaf from the Ithaca College Department of Chemistry. His 10-song playlist, “Elements of my DNA” features songs that illustrate important moments or memories from his life.

You can listen to Haaf’s full playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Mrte1721aWC7oIAvenqHg?si=zDDTdQxIRxmtCB5LmGFkHg