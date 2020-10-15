‘Re:Mixing’ – “Movie Music to Move You” with Liam Conway

In this week’s episode, host Arleigh Rodgers talks about film scores with senior Liam Conway, whose playlist “Movie Music to Move You” features 10 musical moments from the films he loves. From “Star Wars” to “High School Musical,” Rodgers and Conway discuss what creates an excellent adventure movie, why teamwork and courage are integral to creating an emotional moment and why “Lord of the Rings” is the best trilogy of all time.

You can listen to Conway’s playlist, “Movie Music to Move You” here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0QjDMnZe3KNGa7D5D1y4p4?si=LifoJvMxQzOMfhw1B4kWAQ