The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 15, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

‘Re:Mixing’ – “Movie Music to Move You” with Liam Conway

By — Arleigh Rodgers
Published: October 15, 2020

In this week’s episode, host Arleigh Rodgers talks about film scores with senior Liam Conway, whose playlist “Movie Music to Move You” features 10 musical moments from the films he loves. From “Star Wars” to “High School Musical,” Rodgers and Conway discuss what creates an excellent adventure movie, why teamwork and courage are integral to creating an emotional moment and why “Lord of the Rings” is the best trilogy of all time.

You can listen to Conway’s playlist, “Movie Music to Move You” here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0QjDMnZe3KNGa7D5D1y4p4?si=LifoJvMxQzOMfhw1B4kWAQ

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

‘Re:Mixing’ – “Movie Music to Move You” with Liam Conway

‘Re:Mixing’ – “Movie Music to Move You” with Liam Conway

By | Oct 15, 2020

Nepotism in indie music industry leads to unequal footing

Nepotism in indie music industry leads to unequal footing

By | Oct 15, 2020

Commentary: Naming the legacy of honoring Blackness at Southside Community Center

Commentary: Naming the legacy of honoring Blackness at Southside Community Center

By | Oct 14, 2020

Related Articles

‘Re:Mixing’ – “point a-point b” with Eva Salzman

‘Re:Mixing’ – “point a-point b” with Eva Salzman

By | Oct 1, 2020

‘Deja View’ – “Waiting to Exhale” (1995) vs “Set It Off” (1996)

‘Deja View’ – “Waiting to Exhale” (1995) vs “Set It Off” (1996)

By | Oct 6, 2020

‘Deja View’ – “American Son” (2019)

‘Deja View’ – “American Son” (2019)

By | Sep 23, 2020

Related Topics

film scoresHigh School Musicallord of the ringsmovie soundtrackmusic reviewStar Wars