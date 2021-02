Open the Books is a movement on campus that is fighting for transparency and shared governance regarding faculty cuts at Ithaca College. Host Arleigh Rodgers sat down with organizers junior Julia Machlin and sophomore Sara Stohl to discuss their self-titled playlist of protest music — featuring Pete Seeger, L7 and Sam Cooke — and how it inspires Open the Books’ fight for faculty’s and students’ voices to be heard.

You can listen to Machlin and Stohl’s full playlist here