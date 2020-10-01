‘Re:Mixing’ – “point a-point b” with Eva Salzman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the first episode of “Re:Mixing,” The Ithacan’s new music podcast, host Arleigh Rodgers chats with Ithaca College sophomore Eva Salzman about her playlist “point a-point b,” a reflection on the songs that made her love music. Rodgers and Salzman discuss Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac and the Grateful Dead, among other artists that Salzman’s parents played in the car or at family dinners. Salzman also talks about her new ambition to audition into the college’s sound recording technology major, inspired by her favorite artist of all time, Frank Ocean.

You can listen to Salzman’s playlist “point a-point b” here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2xvnBNp2YvylSM01536Ffe?si=xX0BMp5fQGKOEzR4DsanuQ