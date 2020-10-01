Advertisement
October 1, 2020

Multimedia

‘Re:Mixing’ – “point a-point b” with Eva Salzman

By — Arleigh Rodgers
Published: October 1, 2020

In the first episode of “Re:Mixing,” The Ithacan’s new music podcast, host Arleigh Rodgers chats with Ithaca College sophomore Eva Salzman about her playlist “point a-point b,” a reflection on the songs that made her love music. Rodgers and Salzman discuss Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac and the Grateful Dead, among other artists that Salzman’s parents played in the car or at family dinners. Salzman also talks about her new ambition to audition into the college’s sound recording technology major, inspired by her favorite artist of all time, Frank Ocean.

You can listen to Salzman’s playlist “point a-point b” here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2xvnBNp2YvylSM01536Ffe?si=xX0BMp5fQGKOEzR4DsanuQ

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

