This week, host Arleigh Rodgers spoke with senior Georgia Riordan and junior Sarah Moon, both poetry editors at Stillwater, the Department of Writing’s literary magazine. Their 10-track playlist “Re:Mixed Muse” is a collection of songs with excellent lyrics that contemplate life, love, and grilled cheese.

You can listen to Riordan and Moon’s playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1wH1pVuiWdEryp6pmRGn5e?si=prKsGoJTSVqTh8aLMDGbRA