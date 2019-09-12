Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 12, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Skateboarding club rolls onto the scene

  ADRIANA DARCY/THE ITHACAN
Ithaca College students show off their skateboarding skills and discuss how they became interested in the sport.
By The Ithacan
Published: September 12, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Skateboarding club rolls onto the scene

Skateboarding club rolls onto the scene

By The Ithacan | Sep 12, 2019

Over the past several years in the United States, the rhetoric surrounding immigration has become nothing short of volatile.

Commentary: Harmful language around immigration inspires violence

By | Sep 12, 2019

Commentary: The lifelong effects suicide has on loved ones

Commentary: The lifelong effects suicide has on loved ones

By | Sep 12, 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement