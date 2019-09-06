Advertisement
September 6, 2019

Students enjoy a day at the State Fair

 
Students enjoyed the New York State Fair on Aug. 31 in Syracuse, New York, as a part of a First-Year Residential Experience trip.
By The Ithacan
Published: September 6, 2019
