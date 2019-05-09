Advertisement
‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Tackling Microaggressions

By The Ithacan — Sobeida Rosa
Published: May 9, 2019

On the last episode of the Spring 2019 semester, host Sobeida Rosa talks about how microaggressions affect people in marginalized communities and how emotionally taxing they can be on the people who are receiving them. Serena Velazquez is a Junior Communication Management and Design major at Ithaca College. She joins Sobeida in talking about her own personal experiences with microaggressions. For an additional point of reference on microaggressions visit this link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDd3bzA74…&feature=youtu.be

