The Ithacan

February 10, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- The Power Of Names

By The Ithacan — Sobeida Rosa
Published: February 10, 2019

 

On the first episode of The Brown Girl Chronicles you will learn about your host Sobeida Rosa, as well as upcoming podcast episodes covering topics of mental health, economic disparity, higher education and Sobeida’s experience of being a POC women at a predominately white institution. This epsiode will explore the importance and power of names. We all have them and we all have a unique relationship with their names. Sobeida’s two guests Nnebundo Obi and August Miguez are Ithaca College students joining Sobeida in sharing their own personal connections with their names.

