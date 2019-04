On this episode of ‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’ host Sobeida Rosa is continuing the conversation about representation in the entertainment industry while focusing on LatinX identity. Sobeida is joined by IC Alum Lisbeth Perez, a documentarian and journalist that recently screened her film “Mi Isla” at Ithaca College. Sobeida is also joined by Rocio Nunez Shea, a journalism professor with a research background in representation of women and people of color in the media.