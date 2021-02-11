‘The Intersection’ – Welcome to The Intersection

Welcome to The Intersection, a podcast about intersectionality and how identity is a large part of our lives. In this first episode, host Frankie Walls introduces herself and explores her own identity further.

Throughout this series, Walls will connect with members of the Ithaca College campus community to discuss how their identities make up who they are in the world and within the community. Life experience, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and so much more shape who we are and who we wish to be in the world.