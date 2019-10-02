Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 2, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Ultimate Frisbee teams mix fun and sports

  PETAR ODAZHIEV, ERIKA PERKINS, ADRIANA DARCY/THE ITHACAN
Members of the men’s and women’s Ultimate Frisbee teams discuss how they got started in the sport and why it’s important to them.
By The Ithacan
Published: October 2, 2019

Latest Articles

Ithaca College increases number of all-gender bathrooms

Ithaca College increases number of all-gender bathrooms

By | Oct 2, 2019

Ultimate Frisbee teams mix fun and sports

Ultimate Frisbee teams mix fun and sports

By The Ithacan | Oct 2, 2019

Summer sessions lose college $250,000 in revenue

Summer sessions lose college $250,000 in revenue

By | Oct 2, 2019