Multimedia Ultimate Frisbee teams mix fun and sports PETAR ODAZHIEV, ERIKA PERKINS, ADRIANA DARCY/THE ITHACAN Members of the men’s and women’s Ultimate Frisbee teams discuss how they got started in the sport and why it’s important to them. By The Ithacan Published: October 2, 2019 facebook twitter linkedin email Latest Articles Ithaca College increases number of all-gender bathrooms By Anna De Luca | Oct 2, 2019 Ultimate Frisbee teams mix fun and sports By The Ithacan | Oct 2, 2019 Summer sessions lose college $250,000 in revenue By Skylar Eagle | Oct 2, 2019 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email