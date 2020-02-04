Multimedia Variety Vaudeville show exhibits performers La Cerise Noir is a performance that showcases Ithaca artistic performers from puppets to burlesque. By The Ithacan Published: February 4, 2020 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles Variety Vaudeville show exhibits performers By The Ithacan | Feb 4, 2020 Which Pizza Will Reign Supreme? By The Ithacan | Feb 4, 2020 Review: Singles for the week of 1/31 By Arleigh Rodgers | Feb 4, 2020 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email