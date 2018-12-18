Advertisement
December 18, 2018

‘We Need To Talk’ – Study Abroad and Privilege

By The Ithacan — Connor Lange and Sophia Adamucci
Published: December 18, 2018

 

In their final episode, Sophia and Connor talk about the elitism of study abroad and tell memorable Uber stories.

