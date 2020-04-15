Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 15, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board now open

Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board now open
  Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan
Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board are open until Wednesday, April 22.
By
Published: April 15, 2020

Applications for positions on the Fall 2020 editorial board of The Ithacan are now available.

Applications are available online at http://bit.ly/Ithacan2020. Forms should be submitted by noon Wednesday, April 22. Students from all majors are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Positions include:

News Editor

Assistant News Editor

Opinion Editor

Life & Culture Editor

Assistant Life & Culture Editor

Sports Editor

Assistant Sports Editor

Photo Editor

Assistant Photo Editor

Multimedia Editor

Assistant Multimedia Editor

Podcast Editor

Chief Copy Editor

Proofreader

Assistant Proofreader

Design Editor

Assistant Design Editor

Web Director

Social Media Manager

Advertising Sales Manager

All positions on the editorial board are paid. Please address any questions to Anna Costa, managing editor of The Ithacan for the 2020–21 academic year, at acosta1@ithaca.edu.

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

Latest Articles

Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board now open

Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board now open

By | Apr 15, 2020

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

By | Apr 11, 2020

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 10, 2020

Related Articles

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 10, 2020

IC to use remote learning instruction for remainder of semester

IC to use remote learning instruction for remainder of semester

By | Mar 17, 2020

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

By | Apr 11, 2020

Related Topics

copydesigneditorial boardLife & CulturemultimedianewsopinionphotosportsThe Ithacan