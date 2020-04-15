Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board now open

Applications for positions on the Fall 2020 editorial board of The Ithacan are now available.
Applications are available online at http://bit.ly/Ithacan2020. Forms should be submitted by noon Wednesday, April 22. Students from all majors are welcome and encouraged to apply.
Positions include:
News Editor
Assistant News Editor
Opinion Editor
Life & Culture Editor
Assistant Life & Culture Editor
Sports Editor
Assistant Sports Editor
Photo Editor
Assistant Photo Editor
Multimedia Editor
Assistant Multimedia Editor
Podcast Editor
Chief Copy Editor
Proofreader
Assistant Proofreader
Design Editor
Assistant Design Editor
Web Director
Social Media Manager
Advertising Sales Manager
All positions on the editorial board are paid. Please address any questions to Anna Costa, managing editor of The Ithacan for the 2020–21 academic year, at acosta1@ithaca.edu.