Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 16, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Armed robber targets house near entrance to Ithaca College

Armed robber targets house near entrance to Ithaca College
  File Photo/The Ithacan
An armed robbery occurred Sept. 15 at an apartment on Coddington Road near the back entrance to Ithaca College. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: September 16, 2017

An armed robbery occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at an apartment in the 200 block of Coddington Road near the back entrance to Ithaca College, according to a public safety alert released by the college’s Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management.

The robbery is being investigated by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, according to the alert. The victim of the robbery reported that three unknown people with guns entered the apartment and stole property and cash.

The suspects are described as a 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-4 light-skinned black male around the age of 21, a 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-4 dark-skinned black male around the age of 25 and a 5-foot-11 light-skinned black male around the age of 24.

Sophia Adamucci can be reached at sadamucci@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @s_adamucci

Latest Articles

Armed robber targets house near entrance to Ithaca College

Armed robber targets house near entrance to Ithaca College

By | Sep 16, 2017

Men’s soccer falls to Hamilton College 3–2 at home

Men’s soccer falls to Hamilton College 3–2 at home

By , | Sep 16, 2017

Office Hours: White supremacy in the age of Trump

Office Hours: White supremacy in the age of Trump

By | Sep 14, 2017

Trending Stories

‘Angels in America’ soars to Ithaca College main stage

‘Angels in America’ soars to Ithaca College main stage

By | Sep 14, 2017

Quarterback controversy arises after loss to SUNY Brockport

Quarterback controversy arises after loss to SUNY Brockport

By | Sep 13, 2017

Football player discusses battle with diabetes

Football player discusses battle with diabetes

By | Sep 13, 2017

Related Articles

The Office of Public Safety reported Tuesday morning that an arrest has been made in response to a burglary in Circle Apartments/Building 150 in August.

Breaking: Public Safety makes arrest in burglary case

By The Ithacan | Sep 17, 2013

After alerting the campus community of two reported burglaries that occurred over break, the Ithaca College Office of Public Safety announced five new cases.

Burglaries reported over break

By | Jan 23, 2013

Last night’s report of an armed robbery has been found false, according to Dave Maley, associate director of media relations.

Reported knifepoint robbery found false

By | Aug 14, 2010

Comments

Related Topics

armedCoddington RoadrobberTompkins County Sheriff's Department