Armed robber targets house near entrance to Ithaca College

An armed robbery occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at an apartment in the 200 block of Coddington Road near the back entrance to Ithaca College, according to a public safety alert released by the college’s Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management.

The robbery is being investigated by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, according to the alert. The victim of the robbery reported that three unknown people with guns entered the apartment and stole property and cash.

The suspects are described as a 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-4 light-skinned black male around the age of 21, a 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-4 dark-skinned black male around the age of 25 and a 5-foot-11 light-skinned black male around the age of 24.