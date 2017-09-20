Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 20, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Breaking: Black Students United delivers demands to Cornell President

Breaking: Black Students United delivers demands to Cornell President
  Sam Fuller/The Ithacan
Black Students United at Cornell University protest outside of Day Hall on Cornell University’s campus Sept. 20.
By — Contributing Writer, Assistant News Editor
Published: September 20, 2017

Black Students United at Cornell University protested outside of Day Hall on Cornell’s campus Sept. 20 in reaction to the alleged assault of a black student by a group of white males on Sept. 15, who also yelled racial slurs at him, according to the Ithaca Police Department.The organization created a list of demands for the administration and delivered them to Cornell University President Martha Pollack.

Traci Celestin and Delmar Fears, co-chairs of Black Students United, listed their demands in front of the crowd. Some of their demands include creating mandatory coursework for all students dealing with issues of identity, focusing on issues surrounding power and privilege in the United States, centering on the voices of the oppressed.  

They demanded all employees at the university have ongoing training dealing with identity issues like race, sexuality, class and citizenship status. They also demanded that the Chi Chapter of Psi Upsilon Fraternity be permanently banned from campus, and the students involved with the crime be expelled. Also, they demanded that the university provide an adequate space for the people of African diaspora to use for programs, preferably at the Psi Upsilon Fraternity house.

This story will be updated with additional information.

 

Latest Articles

Breaking: Black Students United delivers demands to Cornell President

Breaking: Black Students United delivers demands to Cornell President

By | Sep 20, 2017

Cornell Black Students United protests in wake of racial incidents

Cornell Black Students United protests in wake of racial incidents

By | Sep 20, 2017

Review: ‘Sonic Mania’ speeds into the modern era

Review: ‘Sonic Mania’ speeds into the modern era

By | Sep 20, 2017

Trending Stories

Commentary: White allies must educate themselves

Commentary: White allies must educate themselves

By | Sep 18, 2017

Cornell student arrested for assault in the third degree

Cornell student arrested for assault in the third degree

By | Sep 17, 2017

Armed robber targets house near entrance to Ithaca College

Armed robber targets house near entrance to Ithaca College

By | Sep 16, 2017

Related Articles

Cornell Black Students United protests in wake of racial incidents

Cornell Black Students United protests in wake of racial incidents

By | Sep 20, 2017

Cornell student arrested for assault in the third degree

Cornell student arrested for assault in the third degree

By | Sep 17, 2017

Collective momentum: College activists drive institutional change

Collective momentum: College activists drive institutional change

By , | Jan 28, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

Black Students UnitedChi Chapter of Psi Upsilon FraternityCornell UniversityDelmar FearsMartha PollackPsi Upsilon Fraternityracial slursTraci Celestin