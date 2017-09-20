Breaking: Black Students United delivers demands to Cornell President

Black Students United at Cornell University protested outside of Day Hall on Cornell’s campus Sept. 20 in reaction to the alleged assault of a black student by a group of white males on Sept. 15, who also yelled racial slurs at him, according to the Ithaca Police Department.The organization created a list of demands for the administration and delivered them to Cornell University President Martha Pollack.

Traci Celestin and Delmar Fears, co-chairs of Black Students United, listed their demands in front of the crowd. Some of their demands include creating mandatory coursework for all students dealing with issues of identity, focusing on issues surrounding power and privilege in the United States, centering on the voices of the oppressed.

They demanded all employees at the university have ongoing training dealing with identity issues like race, sexuality, class and citizenship status. They also demanded that the Chi Chapter of Psi Upsilon Fraternity be permanently banned from campus, and the students involved with the crime be expelled. Also, they demanded that the university provide an adequate space for the people of African diaspora to use for programs, preferably at the Psi Upsilon Fraternity house.

