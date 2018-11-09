BREAKING: IC modern languages professor Richard Rainville dies

Richard Rainville, a lecturer in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, has died Nov. 9.

Rainville has taught at the college since 1990 to 2003, and began teaching again part-time last spring. He was also active in the Ithaca community as a student teacher supervisor at Ithaca High School. In an email sent out to the college community about Rainville’s death, Michael Richardson, Interim Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, said that Rainville was a “passionate and engaged teacher” and that he was dedicated to the Modern Languages and Literatures department.

“As a colleague in the department, [Rainville] was always willing to share teaching ideas, provide feedback, and be a resource for me as I began my teaching career,” Richardson wrote in the email. “I will forever be grateful for his generosity and his support. He remains for me an inspiration and an ideal of the dedicated teacher, one who was always looking for new ways to help our students grow both intellectually and personally. He truly loved Ithaca College, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

A remembrance service will be held in Muller Chapel at 4 p.m., Nov. 9 to honor Rainville’s memory and provide support for community members. The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) will also have a counselor in attendance at the service, and a counselor from the college’s Employee Assistance Program will be available for faculty and staff in Room 217 of the Muller Faculty Center between 1–5 p.m. Nov. 9.