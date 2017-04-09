Advertisement
April 9, 2017

BREAKING: Man shot in Ithaca Commons

  File Photo/The Ithacan
A man was shot early Sunday morning in The Commons.
By The Ithacan
Published: April 9, 2017

A man was shot early Sunday morning in The Ithaca Commons, police confirmed.

At around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a call that shots had been fired and found a male victim in front of Silky Jones, a bar located in The Commons, according to a press release issued by the Ithaca Police Department.  The victim is in serious but stable condition.

The name of the suspect is Yakez Cornett, The Ithaca Voice reported. He is in custody and has been charged with attempted murder, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

 

This story will be updated. 

