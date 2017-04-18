BREAKING: Public Safety looking for possibly armed suspect

The Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management sent out an alert to the campus community that local law enforcement is looking for a suspect who was involved in a trespassing incident on property across Route 96B from the college. The suspect may be armed.

The alert described the suspect as a 42-year-old bald, white male and said there is currenty no known threat to the college community but that students, faculty and staff should stay alert.

Ithaca College Public Safety will be patrolling the campus and its perimeter, including the parking lot across Route 96B, the alert said.

This story will be updated.