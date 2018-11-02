Advertisement
BREAKING: Two cars crash outside main entrance of college

  Elias Olsen/The Ithacan
Ithaca College Public Safety, Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance came to the scene of a two-car collision on Danby Road Nov. 1.
By , — Staff writers
Published: November 1, 2018

A two-car collision occurred at the main entrance of Ithaca College on Danby Road on the night of Nov. 1.

Public safety officers responded to the incident, along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance, a local Ithaca ambulance company. Both cars in the accident had damage to the front of the vehicles.

The public safety officers said they could not give any further details about the head-on collision until they finished assessing the scene.

This story will continue to be updated.

Ben Kaplan can be reached at Bkaplan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @Kaplanjournal

Rachel Heller can be reached at rheller1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @rachelpparis

