BREAKING: Two cars crash outside main entrance of college

A two-car collision occurred at the main entrance of Ithaca College on Danby Road on the night of Nov. 1.

Public safety officers responded to the incident, along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance, a local Ithaca ambulance company. Both cars in the accident had damage to the front of the vehicles.

The public safety officers said they could not give any further details about the head-on collision until they finished assessing the scene.

This story will continue to be updated.