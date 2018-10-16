Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 16, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Bus crash kills Cornell alum and injures others

Bus crash kills Cornell alum and injures others
  File Photo/The Ithacan
A private charter bus crashed at approximately 9 p.m. in Covington Township, Pennsylvania. Images taken at the scene of the accident indicate the bus was from the Big Red Bullet company.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: October 16, 2018

A bus traveling from Ithaca to New York City crashed in Pennsylvania, killing a Cornell University alum and injuring several other passengers Oct.14.

A private charter bus crashed at approximately 9 p.m. in Covington Township, Pennsylvania. Rebecca Blanco, a Cornell alum who graduated from the Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2017, died in the crash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police press release. Ithaca College alum Kaitlin Logsdon ’17 said she was a passenger on the bus and declined to comment further on the events of the accident.

Images taken at the scene of the accident indicate the bus was from the Big Red Bullet company.

According to The Associated Press, at least three other passengers on the bus were injured, with two in good condition and one in critical condition Oct. 15.

David Maley, senior public information officer at the college, said the college is not aware of any other college community members who were passengers on the bus.

Joel Malina, vice president for the Division of University Relations at Cornell, issued a statement following the bus crash. According to the statement, other passengers on the bus were injured as a result of the accident.

“Cornell University Police are in contact with area emergency responders, who report that other passengers on the private bus line also sustained injuries in the crash,” Malina said in the statement. “We will be monitoring the situation closely, as our thoughts and prayers remain with all of those involved.”

The crash is still under investigation, according to the Pennsylvania State Police press release.

Laura O'Brien can be reached at lobrien3@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @L_OBrien3

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Bus crash kills Cornell alum and injures others

Bus crash kills Cornell alum and injures others

By | Oct 16, 2018

‘We Need To Talk’: Young voter turnout

‘We Need To Talk’: Young voter turnout

By The Ithacan | Oct 14, 2018

Women’s soccer defeats Union College in conference matchup

Women’s soccer defeats Union College in conference matchup

By | Oct 14, 2018

Related Articles

UPDATED: Three injured in TCAT bus crash on Ithaca College campus

UPDATED: Three injured in TCAT bus crash on Ithaca College campus

By | Aug 24, 2015

BREAKING: Two cars crash outside Ithaca College main entrance

BREAKING: Two cars crash outside Ithaca College main entrance

By | Sep 15, 2016

TCAT receives grant for energy efficient buses

TCAT receives grant for energy efficient buses

By | Sep 18, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

#accident#buscrash#CornellUniversityBig Red BulletIthaca College