Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 13, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

News

College announces ICC director reappointed

College announces ICC director reappointed
  SABRINA CHANG/THE ITHACAN
Susan Adams Delaney, associate professor in the Department of Writing was appointed interim director of the ICC at the beginning of Fall 2018. She has now been reappointed to serve a three year term.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: February 12, 2019

Ithaca College announced Feb. 4 that Susan Adams Delaney, associate professor in the Department of Writing, has been selected to serve as the director of the Integrative Core Curriculum, also known as the ICC, for a three-year term.

Delaney has been serving as the interim director of the ICC since August 2018. The post was previously held by Vincent DeTuri, associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, who left the college in May 2018 to become an associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at SUNY Cortland.

Prior to becoming interim director of the ICC, Delaney served as a chair of the Committee on College-Wide Requirements, a subcommittee of the ICC during the 2013–14 academic year. She is also the former director of first-year composition in the Department of Writing. She said she also previously teamed up with Mary Lourdes Silva, associate professor in the Department of Writing, and four students to study the e-portfolio program.

This comes at an important time, as the ICC is undergoing a review process.

The review is meant to examine the effectiveness of the program. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education recommended the college review the program. In 2020, Delaney will submit the recommendations she chooses to implement to the college.

Delaney said she is looking forward to leading the ICC and working toward improving it.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” she said. “While I recognize the ICC’s limitations and challenges, I’m also a firm believer in integrative learning and reflective thinking. I’m looking forward to the results of the rigorous program review that’s underway now.”

She said she she is planning to bring a student-focused approach to the position.  

“One of my goals for the next year is to establish substantive and sustainable roles for students within the ICC, so that student perspectives are always represented,” she said.

Ryan King can be reached at rking5@ithaca.edu

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Criminals phishing for money target with iTunes scam

Criminals phishing for money target with iTunes scam

By | Feb 13, 2019

BREAKING: Two former board members die

BREAKING: Two former board members die

By | Feb 13, 2019

Second-generation Holocaust survivor shares her story

Second-generation Holocaust survivor shares her story

By | Feb 13, 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles

Review committee publishes draft report on ICC

Review committee publishes draft report on ICC

By | Jan 24, 2019

ICC to undergo review during academic year

ICC to undergo review during academic year

By | Sep 26, 2018

Vincent DeTuri, associate professor in the chemistry department, will be the new director of the Integrative Core Curriculum beginning June 1.

Chemistry professor to be new director of the ICC

By | Apr 7, 2015

Comments

Related Topics

ICC Review CommitteeIntegrative Core CurriculumMiddle States Commission on Higher EducationSusan Adams Delaney