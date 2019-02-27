Advertisement
February 27, 2019

News

College moves forward with new human resources VP position

  CONNOR LANGE/THE ITHACAN
The college recently announced that it has semifinalists for the newly established the vice president for human and organizational development, innovation and planning position. The college has not disclosed the names or the number of semifinalists.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: February 26, 2019

Ithaca College announced Feb. 21 that the semifinalists for the vice president for human and organizational development, innovation and planning position have been interviewed.

The search committee for the position, which includes Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, and Marc Israel, assistant provost of finance and administrative operations, conducted the semifinalists’ interviews during the week of Feb. 17. The semifinalists currently work both inside and outside of higher education, according to an Intercom post. The pool of candidates was narrowed down after the interviews.

Gayeski wrote in an email that the search committee would not say how many semifinalists there were and that she was not yet prepared to say how many finalists the college plans on bringing to campus.

According to the college’s website, the position is meant to serve as a strategic partner to senior academic and administrative leaders. The position also oversees human resources initiatives and services like organizational development and workforce strategy, talent management, and labor and employee relations.

The search committee plans to bring finalists to campus by late February to early March. The finalists will meet and talk with a group of campus leaders that includes the senior leadership team; deans; executive boards of faculty, staff and students councils; the human resources team; and a selected group of individuals who work closely with human resources issues that impact staff and faculty. Feedback from these discussion sessions will be shared with President Shirley M. Collado and the search committee.

The committee said it anticipates Collado will make an offer for the position by the end of March.

Krissy Waite can be reached at kwaite@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @krissy_waite

