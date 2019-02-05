Advertisement
College restructures its communications office

  Ryan King/The Ithacan
The Office of College Relations and Communications be renamed the Division of College Communications and will be moved out of the Division of Institutional Advancement.
By The Ithacan — Assistant News Editor
Published: February 4, 2019

The Office of College Relations and Communications will move out of the Division of Institutional Advancement and will be renamed the Division of College Communications.

President Shirley M. Collado made the announcement via Intercom Jan. 29. She said the restructuring came, in part, because it is important to recognize the growing importance the communications team has at the college. The communications team is responsible for the college’s strategic marketing and communications.

“This change does not modify existing approaches to budgets, staffing or core responsibilities for either communications or advancement,” she said in the announcement. “Rather, it represents an acknowledgment of the role that our communications team has already been playing at Ithaca College.”

Jennifer Campbell, associate vice president of college relations and communications, is now a member of the senior leadership team and will report directly to Collado instead of the Office of Institutional Advancement.

Collado said this effort is part of an ongoing evaluation of the college communications.

“The senior leadership team and I feel that adjusting the reporting structure is a timely first step,” she said in the announcement. “As we move through the strategic planning process and look toward kicking off implementation efforts next year, both advancement and communications will be strong partners in facilitating that critical work.”

