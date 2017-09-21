Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 21, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Construction worker suing Ithaca College following injury

  File Photo/The Ithacan
The lawsuit claims that the college did not provide adequate safety equipment, which violated industrial codes and labor laws.
By — News Editor
Published: September 20, 2017

A construction worker contracted by Ithaca College is suing the institution, alleging that he was hurt on the job due to a lack of safety devices provided by the college.

In a lawsuit filed Sept. 13, Joseph Molinari, the plaintiff, alleges that while he was working on a construction project at the college, a bucket fell off of an excavator and hit him. Molinari alleges he suffered a concussion and other “severe, permanent, and debilitating injuries,” according to court documents.

“The plaintiff’s injuries and damages referred to herein were caused solely and wholly as a result of the defendant’s negligence without any comparative negligence on the part of the plaintiff,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims that the college did not provide adequate safety equipment, which violated industrial codes and labor laws.

Dave Maley, senior associate director for media and community relations, said the college cannot comment on ongoing litigations.

The construction company that Molinari was employed by at the time of the incident, LRS Companies, LLC, did not wish to comment on the lawsuit and would not confirm if Molinari was still employed with the company.

Molinari’s lawyer, Richard P. Amico, could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

Grace Elletson can be reached at gelletson@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @graceelletson

Related Topics

industrial codesJoseph Molinarilabor lawslawsuitLLCLRS CompaniesRichard P. AmicoSafety devices