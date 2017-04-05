Advertisement
April 5, 2017

Contingent faculty to vote to ratify union contract April 6–7

  Sam Fuller/The Ithacan
John Longtin, Ithaca College's SEIU representative, and Pete Jones, the administration's lawyer, sign the contingent faculty's contract after a grueling bargaining session March 26.
By The Ithacan
Published: April 5, 2017

The Ithaca College contingent faculty union will vote to ratify its first contract April 6 and 7.

This comes after a year and a half of bargaining, culminating in a contract that addresses initial concerns about job security and compensation. The union and the administration’s bargaining committee settled on a 24 percent raise over four years and eligibility for two-year contracts for part-time contingent faculty members if they have worked at the college for over three years. Full-time contingent faculty members who have worked at the college for three years are eligible for two-year contracts, and those who have worked at the college for five years are eligible for three-year contracts.

Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 in the Fishbowl — the meeting room in IC Square in the Campus Center — and April 7 at Dillingham Theatre Studio 2. The union bargaining committee members will be present at each voting place to answer questions.

They will also hold an educational session at 5 p.m. April 5 in the Center for Natural Sciences room 333.

