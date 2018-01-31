Advertisement
January 30, 2018

Dine and Donate homeless fundraiser

  Eden Strachan/The Ithacan
CoreLife Eatery hosted a fundraiser on Jan. 18 to raise money for Ithaca's homeless crisis which hit an all time high in 2016.
By — Eden Strachan/The Ithacan
Published: January 30, 2018

