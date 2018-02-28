Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 28, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Diversity Scholar candidate discusses intersectionality

Diversity Scholar candidate discusses intersectionality
  Devin Kasparian/The Ithacan
Dissertation Diversity Scholar candidate Shahan D. Bellamy speaks about the intersections of blackness and gender identity on Feb. 27.
By — Staff Writer
Published: February 28, 2018

Shahan D. Bellamy, Dissertation Diversity Scholar candidate at Ithaca College, highlighted the intersections of blackness and gender identity during his presentation at the college Feb. 27.

The lecture was part of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program’s efforts to determine a fellow for the 201819 Dissertation Diversity Scholar Program. The program supports graduate students who are participating in innovative scholarship and are committed to diversity in higher education. Selected fellows receive a scholarship and teach on campus for one academic year.

Shahan is currently a doctoral candidate in the Women and Gender Studies Program at Arizona State University. During his talk, he highlighted ideas from projects he completed as part of his dissertation, including “‘Tumblr Saved my Life’: An interdisciplinary investigation of how Black trans-masculinity operates through Tumblr” and “Abject Legibility: Black transmen and (Hyper)(In)Visibility.”

As someone who identifies as a black trans-masculine individual, Shahan said these projects closely reflect his own personal experiences. Specifically, he said he chose to focus his dissertation on the operation of trans-masculinity through Tumblr because of its use as a safe space for trans individuals to connect, as well as its role in his own transition.

“Physical isolation encourages many individuals of color to turn to online spaces such as Tumblr for community engagement,” he said. “This is particularly true for black trans men like myself. I activated my page at a time when I was desperately seeking a queer community that was missing from my life.”

Shahan’s presentation also focused on the concept of “hyper(in)visibility.” He said this term is a way of recognizing the social implications of complex trans identities.

“Black trans men experience being assigned the social vocations of both black femininity, which is warped as something to be ignored and invisible in society, and black masculinity, which is marked as a threat,” he said. “Hypervisibility is an acknowledgment that these experiences are what makes up their personhood, and that their oppressions are always in conversation with each other.”

Freshman Elliott Weil said Bellamy’s presentation encouraged him to see the intersections of trans identities in a different way.

“Mr. Bellamy presented new information that, even as a trans man, I had not even considered,” Weil said. “Especially as a white trans man.”

During the presentation, Bellamy also emphasized the lack of trans representation in the media. He said while representation is slowly increasing, positive representation of black trans men is scarce.

“Representations of trans individuals in media are numerically few, often negative and often center on white, middleaged characters,” he said.

Carla Golden, coordinator of women’s and gender studies, said part of the Dissertation Diversity Scholar Program application asks the candidate to propose courses they would teach while a fellow in the program.

“One of the things that very much impressed the Women and Gender Studies Selection Committee was the courses Shehan proposed,” she said. “The committee was absolutely unanimous, no question about it, that Shehan Bellamy was our top, No. 1 candidate.”

If Shahan is selected, he will teach two classes in the women’s and gender studies program during the 201819 school year. Shehan would teach a 300-level course on the intersectionality of gender, race and class in the fall and a course on structures of masculinity in the spring.

Brontë Cook can be reached at bcook4@ithaca.edu

Latest Articles

Commentary: Activists of color need help from white allies

Commentary: Activists of color need help from white allies

By | Feb 28, 2018

Planned Parenthood host workshop for LGBTQ sex education

Planned Parenthood host workshop for LGBTQ sex education

By | Feb 28, 2018

Gymnastics earns first at Harriet Marranca Memorial Invite

Gymnastics earns first at Harriet Marranca Memorial Invite

By | Feb 28, 2018

Trending Stories

Sorry, no posts could be found.

Related Articles

Activist Gloria Joseph to visit IC and discuss poet Audre Lorde

Activist Gloria Joseph to visit IC and discuss poet Audre Lorde

By | Sep 21, 2016

Roey Thorpe, a former city of Ithaca council member and activist for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender rights, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clark Lounge as this year’s National Coming Out Day speaker, sponsored by the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach & Services. In 1994, Thorpe was Tompkins County’s first openly gay elected…

Activist to return to Ithaca for LGBT celebration

By | Oct 5, 2007

Author discusses book based on life of transgender child

Author discusses book based on life of transgender child

By | Dec 9, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Diversity ScholarintersectionalityShahan Bellamytransgenderwomen and gender studies