Faculty Council elects leadership for upcoming year

  Fernando Ferraz/The Ithacan
Jason Freitag, associate professor in the Department of History, discussed council elections at the Faculty Council meeting on May 2.
By — Staff Writer
Published: May 3, 2017

Leadership positions for the Faculty Council for the upcoming year were passed unanimously at the May 2 meeting.

There were seven positions up for election, with Tom Swensen, professor and chair in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, returning as chair.

These faculty members are returning to their positions:

Jason Freitag, associate professor in the Department of History — vice chair

Stanley Seltzer, associate professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics — secretary

John Rosenthal, professor in the Department of Mathematics — Faculty Council representative for the Institutional Effectiveness and Budgeting Committee

Chris McNamara, clinical assistant professor and clinic director in the Department of Physical Therapy — officer-at-large

Duncan Duke Garcia, assistant professor in the Department of Business Administration — Faculty Council representative for the Academic Policies Committee

 

These faculty have been appointed and are new to the council:

Diane Birr, professor in the Department of Performance Studies — officer-at-large

Jennifer Kay, associate professor in the Department of Performance Studies — Faculty Council representative for the Faculty Council Handbook Amendment Committee

 

The next meeting will take place Sept. 5.

Sierra Guardiola can be reached at sguardiola@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @@sierraguardiola

