Health department announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

The Tompkins County Health Department announced potential COVID-19 exposures at the Triphammer ReUse Center, Mahogany Grill and TOPS Friendly Markets.

In a Dec. 9 statement, the department announced that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at these businesses while they could have infected others. The possible exposure times at Triphammer ReUse Center were from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9 a.m.to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 8. The possible exposure time at Mahogany Grill was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. The potential exposure times at TOPS Friendly Markets, specifically the meat counter, were from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6.

The individuals are in isolation, and close contacts have been notified to quarantine, the statement said. The department recommends that anyone who was at these locations during those times gets tested for COVID-19, monitors their health and quarantines for 14 days. Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. Testing is also available at the 412 N. Tioga St. sampling site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All of the businesses are following all COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols, the statement said.

“It is concerning to see more potential points of public exposure in our community and a reminder that the virus is present,” Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in the statement. “The public exposures that we note are often related to employees; however, it is important to recognize that these businesses have customers coming and going who could unknowingly be positive. We all must remain vigilant and limit our exposures.”

There are 291 active cases in Tompkins County as of Dec. 9, with 1,408 total positive COVID-19 cases since March. This is the second-highest number of active cases in the county, with the highest being on Dec. 7, when there were 293 active cases.

There are currently 14 active cases at Ithaca College as of Dec. 9, with 115 total positives since Aug. 14. Students experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. On-campus testing is available for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December, except Dec. 29, at the Athletics and Events Center. Members of the campus community who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or the downtown sampling site.