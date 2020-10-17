Health Department announces three possible COVID-19 exposures

The Tompkins County Health Department announced possible COVID-19 exposures at the Ithaca Ale House, Liquid State Brewing Company and Wegmans on Oct. 16.

The health department stated that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 dined at the Ithaca Ale House and Liquid State Brewing Company while they were infectious. The possible exposure times at the Ithaca Ale House were from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. A possible exposure time at the Liquid State Brewing Company was from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10. The department also stated that a cashier at the Ithaca Wegmans worked multiple shifts while infectious. The possible exposure times were 5–8:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 5–8:45 p.m. Oct. 8, 4:45–9:15 p.m. Oct. 10 and 2–8 p.m. Oct. 11.

Both individuals are not residents of Tompkins County, and the respective counties are conducting contact tracing, the department stated. The individuals are in isolation.

There are 57 active cases in Tompkins County as of Oct. 16. There have been 508 positive cases in Tompkins County since March 14.

If anyone was at one of the businesses at these times, the department recommends getting tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708.

The health department recommends that anyone who was at those businesses during the possible exposure times monitor their health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time they were at any of these businesses.

Members of the Ithaca College community are not allowed on campus if they are symptomatic. Students who are experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. Faculty and staff members who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should go to the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. On-campus testing is available for students and employees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in October at the Athletics and Events Center. There have been 27 cases at the college since Aug. 14.

“When you are not at work, school or other essential outings, please carefully consider your interactions with others,” Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in the statement. “We have seen entire households test positive in our county. Once there is one positive case, COVID-19 spreads quickly. Please consider how you might be putting others at risk if you are not careful and monitor yourself for symptoms.”