IC announces search committee for vice president for Finance

Ithaca College announced the members of its search committee for vice president for Finance and Administration on Jan. 4.

The committee will begin to work with the executive search firm Witt/Kieffer on Jan. 24. The interim vice president for Finance and Administration at the college, Janet Williams, has held the position since Aug. 1, 2016. She succeeded Gerald Hector, former vice president for Finance and Administration, who left the college to take the position of vice president for Financial Affairs at Cornell University, according to a previous Intercom announcement.

Witt/Kieffer spoke with Ithaca College vice presidents; deans; members of the Institutional Effectiveness and Budget Committee; members of the executive committees for the faculty, staff, and student governance councils; and finance and administration staff about leadership qualities that are important for the role, Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado said in the Intercom announcement.

The search chair for the vice president of Finance and Administration, Sean Reid, dean of the School of Business, will be updating the community about the search on Intercom and the senior team searches website.

The members of the search committee are: search chair, Reid; Scott Erickson, professor in the Department of Marketing and Law; Scott Hamula, associate professor and chair in the Department of Strategic Communication; Shaianne Osterreich, associate professor in the Department of Economics; Susan Bassett ‘79, associate vice president and director of the Office of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports; Delphia Howze, director of Engagement and Talent Management; Marc Israel, assistant provost of Finance and Administrative Operations; Mark Ross, Environmental Safety Specialist; sophomore Megan Schumacher; and James Nolan ‘77, chair of the Governance Committee on the Board of Trustees.

In February, the college will launch a search for a vice president and General Counsel, according to the Intercom announcement.