Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 9, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing

IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing
  Maxine Hansford/The Ithacan
A student has been judicially referred for drawing a swastika on the dorm door of another student in East Tower on Nov. 17.
By — Staff Writer
Published: December 9, 2017

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management judicially referred a student for drawing a swastika on the door of another student’s dorm in East Tower Nov. 17.

An unknown third-hand source reported the swastika Nov. 17. The incident was confirmed through interviews conducted by Public Safety, Thomas Dunn, administrative lieutenant of the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management said. The student responsible cannot be identified because of reasons designated under The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. The incident report has been sent to the Office of Judicial Affairs to find if there is enough evidence to sanction the student responsible within the college’s judicial system, Dunn said.

The case is classified asaggravated harassment, Dunn said. A person who etches, paints, draws upon or otherwise places a swastika, an emblem of Nazi Germany, on any public or private building or other real property, without express permission of the owner, is guilty of aggravated harassment in the first degree according to The New York State Penal Law 240.31.

Dunn said the swastika was drawn on a whiteboard on a student’s dorm door but could not further specify which door without identifying the student. The swastika on the whiteboard has since been erased.

Of over a dozen students interviewed in East Tower, not one knew that the situation had occurred. Freshman Micaela Snow said she had not heard anything about the incident, but said that she thought what happened was horrible.

Three resident assistants interviewed had also not heard about the incident. Sophomore RA Diana Castillo said she was not aware of the occurrence and that it had not been brought up in staff meetings. She said the RAs usually inform each other of incidents in East Tower.


Michelangelo Misseri, East Tower residence director, said he could not comment on the incident because he did not want to reveal any information about the student involved.

Ashley Stalnecker can be reached at astalnecker@ithaca.edu

Latest Articles

IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing

IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing

By | Dec 9, 2017

Author discusses book based on life of transgender child

Author discusses book based on life of transgender child

By | Dec 9, 2017

HiFashion Studios Fashion Show

By The Ithacan | Dec 9, 2017

Trending Stories

Latest IC Main Stage play puts black women centerstage

Latest IC Main Stage play puts black women centerstage

By | Dec 6, 2017

Aging residential facilities are becoming harder to repair at IC

Aging residential facilities are becoming harder to repair at IC

By | Dec 6, 2017

Zoning laws prevent building of student housing on South Hill

Zoning laws prevent building of student housing on South Hill

By | Dec 6, 2017

Related Articles

An unknown person drew swastikas on a community bulletin board sometime between 3 p.m. April 26 and 11 a.m. April 27 on the second floor of Boothroyd Hall.

Anti-semitic drawings found on board in Boothroyd Hall

By | Apr 29, 2014

Anti-Semitic graffiti written in red paint defaced the door of two Jewish students’ dorm room in East Tower April 21.

Anti-Semitic graffiti hits East Tower

By | May 2, 2013

A caller reported a swastika and the words “f–k you” written on a room’s dry erase board Jan. 18 on the second floor of Landon Hall, said Investigator Tom Dunn of the Office of Public Safety. Dunn said Public Safety is investigating the incident. Stuart Kenney, the second-floor resident assistant, said he was not on…

Hate graffiti found in Landon

By | Feb 2, 2007

Comments

Related Topics

aggravated harassmentIthaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency ManagementnaziswastikaThe New York State Penal Law 240.31.Thomas Dunn