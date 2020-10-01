Individual who accessed the IC campus tests positive for COVID-19

An individual who has accessed the Ithaca College campus has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tompkins County Health Department.

An Oct. 1 email to the college community stated that the individual has been isolated and is receiving proper care. Because of privacy laws, the college and health department are unable to disclose the individual’s name or other identifying information. The health department has conducted contact tracing and is in touch with everyone who has been in close contact with the individual.

There are four active cases in isolation among members of the college community, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 11 positive cases at the college since Aug. 14. As of Oct. 1, there are 21 active cases in Tompkins County, according to the health department.

All students, faculty and staff who want to access campus must complete a daily health screening, and weekly surveillance testing is occurring. Students who are living in Ithaca but are not accessing campus are encouraged to get tested as well.

On-campus testing is available for students and employees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in October at the Athletics and Events Center. Students who are experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. Faculty and staff who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should go to the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall.