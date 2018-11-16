Ithaca College closed Nov. 16 because of weather

Ithaca College is closed Nov. 16 because of severe weather conditions.

All classes are canceled and offices are closed, according to the email the college community received at 5:30 a.m. from the IC Emergency Notification System. It snowed approximately nine inches in Ithaca between the night of Nov. 15 and the morning of Nov. 16, according to WeatherStreet.com.

The college dining halls, health center services, facilities, residential life and public safety will still be available. Access to some services may be limited because of the weather conditions.

More information on emergency closing policies can be found in the Ithaca College Policy Manual.