Ithaca College lecturer dies unexpectedly

Carl Penziul, lecturer in the Department of Mathematics at Ithaca College, died unexpectedly Nov. 26.

Penziul’s death was announced to the college community Nov. 29. Penziul was 66 years old. Penziul taught courses in the departments of computer science and mathematics in the School of Humanities and Sciences, as well as in the Roy H. Park School of Communications. He also voluntarily served on several committees for the college during his time as a faculty member and coordinated the Ithaca Seminar Symposium.

The announcement stated that Penziul was beloved by his students, and many of his classes were in high demand.

“His students appreciated him, and we are certainly better people for knowing him,” one of his students said in the announcement. “Through his actions and words Carl made it clear that he wanted us all to be successful, and most importantly he showed how easy it is to simply show you care about others.”

An obituary published Nov. 28 in the Star-Gazette encouraged people to direct their memorials for Penziul to the Spencer Crest Nature and Research Center at SUNY Corning Community College. All services for Penziul will be private.

Support services for all members of the campus community are available through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 607-274-3136. Faculty and staff can access the counseling services of the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-800-327-2255.