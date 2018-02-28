Ithaca College to host comedian and actor Joel McHale

Joel McHale, comedian and host of “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” is coming to the Ithaca College April 15 to perform a stand-up comedy set.

The event will be held in the Athletics and Events Center at 7 p.m. The event will occur during the Ithaca Today weekend along with other events for accepted students on campus. Tickets go on sale March 7 for the college community and are $10. Tickets for the general public go on sale March 9 and are $25.

David Prunty, executive director of auxiliary services, said via email that the decision was made by a number of different groups on campus, such as the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs, Club Event Planners of Ithaca College, the Bureau of Concerts and the Student Activities Board. He said that some students suggested McHale as a performer.

McHale has most recently hosted the “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” on Netflix, a spin-off of “The Soup,” which he hosted for 12 seasons on E!. “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” provides a comical recap of events in entertainment, sports and politics.

Previously, McHale has appeared in the comedy series “Community” and “The Great Indoors,” as well as the Fox revival of “The X-Files.” Additionally, he has starred in the Netflix movie “A Futile and Stupid Gesture,” as well as the films “Ted,” “Blended” and “The Informant!” McHale has also hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner and the ESPYs. McHale published his first book, a memoir and self-help guide, “Thanks for the Money: How to Use My Life Story to Become the Best Joel McHale You Can Be,” in 2016.

Senior Chelsea Holiday, president of Club Event Planners of Ithaca College, said she is excited that McHale is coming to perform and anticipates a good turnout.

“We’re hoping it sells out. That’s the goal,” Holiday said. “Especially with the ticket prices, we’re really hoping that sparks students to come and have a good time that night. I mean, he’s pretty big.”