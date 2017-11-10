Advertisement
Ithaca College’s phone system is not working

  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: November 10, 2017

Ithaca College’s telephone system stopped working early Nov. 10 and is still down at approximately 11 a.m.

According to an email alert that was sent to the entire college community, technicians are currently working to fix the phone system. The Ithaca College Emergency Notification System also sent a text alert to the community.

If an individual needs to report an emergency, they have been advised to call 911 or 607-592-0102 instead of the normal phone number for the Office of Public Safety, 607-274-3333.

Sophia Adamucci can be reached at sadamucci@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @s_adamucci

