Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 10, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan
  Courtesy of Madison Fernandez
Madison Fernandez began working for The Ithacan during her freshman year. She has served as the sustainability beat reporter, assistant news editor and news editor for the paper during her three years at Ithaca College. 
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: April 10, 2020

Junior Madison Fernandez, who majors in journalism with health policy and management, and honors minors, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2020–21 academic year. 

Fernandez was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Student Publications during a Zoom meeting April 10. Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, accepted the board’s recommendation and appointed Fernandez to the position. 

Fernandez began working for The Ithacan during her freshman year. She has served as the sustainability beat reporter, assistant news editor and news editor for the paper during her three years at Ithaca College. 

Fernandez is also a member of the Park Scholar Program and the President’s Host Committee. 

Fernandez’s previous media experience includes interning at 1010 Wins in the summer of 2018, CBS News in London in Fall 2018 and at Forbes Media in the summer of 2019.   

Alexis Manore can be reached at amanore@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @AlexisManore

Latest Articles

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 10, 2020

Review: Grouplove creates dance tunes with catchy lyrics

Review: Grouplove creates dance tunes with catchy lyrics

By | Apr 8, 2020

Dean searches to be postponed until October

Dean searches to be postponed until October

By | Apr 8, 2020

Related Articles

Sophia Adamucci named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Sophia Adamucci named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 9, 2019

Grace Elletson named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Grace Elletson named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 10, 2018

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Aidan Quigley named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

By | Apr 3, 2017

Related Topics

Board of PublicationsEditor in ChiefMadison FernandezRoy H. Park School of CommunicationsThe Ithacan