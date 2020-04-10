Madison Fernandez named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

Junior Madison Fernandez, who majors in journalism with health policy and management, and honors minors, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2020–21 academic year.

Fernandez was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Student Publications during a Zoom meeting April 10. Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, accepted the board’s recommendation and appointed Fernandez to the position.

Fernandez began working for The Ithacan during her freshman year. She has served as the sustainability beat reporter, assistant news editor and news editor for the paper during her three years at Ithaca College.

Fernandez is also a member of the Park Scholar Program and the President’s Host Committee.

Fernandez’s previous media experience includes interning at 1010 Wins in the summer of 2018, CBS News in London in Fall 2018 and at Forbes Media in the summer of 2019.