Kevin Spacey movie poster vandalized with “believe survivors” message

A movie poster of the film L.A. Confidential, which was hung in the basement of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, was vandalized with the phrase “believe survivors” sometime between March 28 and March 29.

L.A. Confidential starred now-disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who has been accused by over 30 individuals of sexual assault. The movie poster was hung up in the Park School because it was in part produced by Ithaca College alum Michael Nathanson ’78. The poster has since been removed from its position, said Park School Dean Diane Gayeski, who added that she thought the vandalization of the poster provided necessary critique.

“I actually see it as a very valid and interesting commentary,” Gayeski said. “Because it shows that people are taking notice of actors and other people who are being called out for inappropriate behavior in our field.”

Gayeski said the Park School will not be pressing charges and that it has not notified the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. She said the poster was taken down not because of the “believe survivors” message that was spray-painted on it in three areas, but because she felt that its presence offended some community members.

“I’m not taking it down because I don’t respect the protest,” Gayeski said. “I think it would be a great thing to talk about.”

Because of this incident, Gayeski said the Park School will take a look at the other posters hung around the building and question whether any others could cause the same offense. She said depending on the circumstances, if other posters are found in the building to have similar controversies she said the school would think about also removing them.

Gayeski said the incident also provides the school with a way to discuss and think critically about how students consume film in the wake of the MeToo era.