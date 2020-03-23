The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 23, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

New York state to halt evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

New York state to halt evictions during COVID-19 pandemic
  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
New York state officials agreed to the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) and the Tompkins County Workers’ Center (TCWC) request to halt evictions during the COVID-19 outbreak. The photo shows housing on South Hill.
By — New Editor
Published: March 23, 2020

New York state officials said the state will be temporarily halting statewide evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. 

The state government responded to a request from Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) and the Tompkins County Workers Center (TCWC) calling upon local landlords, judges and legislators to pass a moratorium on eviction, according to a statement from ITU and TCWC on March 16. 

ITU and TCWC said state government officials responded to them March 16 agreeing to the request. 

“Economic disruption of any kind harms the low-income and already vulnerable members of our community,” ITU and TCWC said in the statement. “Job losses, reduction of hours, and unstable work schedules are all in the foreseeable future. With home quarantines spreading across the country, both for recovery and as a precaution, we are reminded of the necessity and fragility of housing.”

 

Falyn Stempler can be reached at fstempler@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @falstempler

Latest Articles

New York state to halt evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

New York state to halt evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

By | Mar 23, 2020

Review: Film makes its origins into relevant commentary

Review: Film makes its origins into relevant commentary

By | Mar 23, 2020

Early Event Recap of COVID-19

Early Event Recap of COVID-19

By The Ithacan | Mar 18, 2020

Related Articles

Ithaca’s homelessness increase challenges local community

Ithaca’s homelessness increase challenges local community

By | Dec 13, 2017

Sophomores raise concerns over off-campus housing

Sophomores raise concerns over off-campus housing

By | Nov 14, 2019

City council passes stricter guidelines on housing rentals

City council passes stricter guidelines on housing rentals

By | Apr 24, 2019

Related Topics

COVID-19Ithaca Tenants UnionNew York statepandemicTompkins County Worker’s Center