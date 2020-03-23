New York state to halt evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

New York state officials said the state will be temporarily halting statewide evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The state government responded to a request from Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) and the Tompkins County Workers’ Center (TCWC) calling upon local landlords, judges and legislators to pass a moratorium on eviction, according to a statement from ITU and TCWC on March 16.

ITU and TCWC said state government officials responded to them March 16 agreeing to the request.

“Economic disruption of any kind harms the low-income and already vulnerable members of our community,” ITU and TCWC said in the statement. “Job losses, reduction of hours, and unstable work schedules are all in the foreseeable future. With home quarantines spreading across the country, both for recovery and as a precaution, we are reminded of the necessity and fragility of housing.”