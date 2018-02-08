Advertisement
Open discussions for students to be held about Collado case

Open discussions for students to be held about Collado case
  Maxine Hansford/The Ithacan
Rosanna Ferro, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life, speaks at the All-College Gathering Jan. 26.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: February 7, 2018

A conversation will be held for students to process and discuss the news regarding the sexual abuse allegations against Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado.

Rosanna Ferro, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life, said via email Feb. 7 that the discussion, a Supportive Campus Conversation for Students, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the Taughannock Falls Room and 4 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Textor 101.

Staff from the Advocacy Center, an agency that provides service for victims of domestic and sexual abuse, will be coming to the college to provide a supportive space for students to have honest discussions about their feelings on the subject in a private setting, Ferro said via email.

“Some of you may be talking in small circles or some may be feeling isolated,” Ferro said via email. “Maybe some of you haven’t found the voice to talk about your feelings yet. We want to provide a space for you to dialogue and process.”

Ferro said additional support from Linda Koenig, Title IX Coordinator; Luca Maurer, LGBT Education, Outreach and Services Program director; Sean Eversley Bradwell, director of programs and outreach at the college; and a counselor from CAPS, will be available to students.

“I want students to know that this event is designed to create a space for dialogue and to receive support,” Koenig said via email.

Collado pleaded no contest in August 2001 for a placing her hand on the patient’s clothed breast with sexual intent while Collado was her therapist. Collado lived with the patient before the allegations were made.

Madison Fernandez can be reached at mfernandez1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @madfernandez616

