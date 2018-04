In her last podcast hosting “Past Deadline,” Grace Elletson interviews Ithacan columnist Mahad Olad about what he calls “dumb activism.” The column critiques students at Reed College, a small liberal arts college in Oregon, for protesting their Humanities 101 course curriculum for only including white theorists in the coursework. Elletson talks with Olad about why he disagrees with the protestors’ actions and more.

